Braves' Ozzie Albies: Pops third homer

Albies went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

He led off the game with his third homer of the year. Albies now sports a .267/.343/.429 slash line through 23 games with three steals, eight RBI and 18 runs as he continues to settle in at the top of the order on a consistent basis.