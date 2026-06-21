Braves' Ozzie Albies: Posts 11th career multi-homer game

Albies went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Albies recorded the 11th multi-homer game of his career and his first of the season, highlighted Saturday by a walk-off two-run shot. After posting a career-low .671 OPS over 667 regular-season plate appearances in 2025, the 29-year-old second baseman is returning to form in 2026. Through 322 trips to the plate, Albies is batting .284 with 12 long balls, 13 doubles, 40 RBI and 50 runs scored.