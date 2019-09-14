Braves' Ozzie Albies: Posts three hits

Albies went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during a 5-0 victory against the Nationals on Friday.

The second baseman remains five steals away from a 20/20 season, but he has gone deep four times in his last eight games, including twice in the past two contests. He needs two more long balls to tie his mark in the category from last year, but Albies has already matched his total of 70 extra-bases. He is batting .293 with 23 home runs, 79 RBI, 95 runs and 15 steals in 593 at-bats this year.