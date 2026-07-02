Braves' Ozzie Albies: Powers Atlanta in win

Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Albies tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI double before putting Atlanta 2-1 in the third with his two-out blast off Michael McGreevy, his 13 homer this season. The long ball was the first in nine games for Albies, who'd gone 5-for-29 with just one extra-base hit in his previous eight contests. The second baseman is now slashing .276/.325/.444 with 48 RBI, 53 runs scored and one steal across 360 plate appearances this season.