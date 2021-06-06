Albies went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run Saturday in Atlanta's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Albies has now recorded at least one double and one RBI in five consecutive games, and he's plated exactly two runs in the last four of those contests. Though he hasn't slugged a home run in Atlanta's last 10 games, Albies' rapidly rising batting average to go along with an uptick in his run producing and base stealing (3-for-4 over this stretch) has been a welcome sight for fantasy managers. He'll start at second base and bat third in Sunday's series finale.