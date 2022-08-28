Albies (foot) is expected to begin a rehab assignment around the middle of this week, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies has been on the injured list since mid-June, but he ramped up his progression of baseball activities recently and has now been cleared for a rehab assignment, which will likely be the final step in his recovery process. The 25-year-old will likely need to spend considerable time in the minors given the length of his absence, so it's possible that he's not activated until around mid-September.