Albies (calf) will start at second base and bat fifth Tuesday against the Yankees.

Atlanta won't have star outfielder Ronald Acuna (abdomen) in its lineup for the series opener, but the return of Albies from a two-game absence is a decent consolation prize. After struggling to a .139/.162/.278 slash line while batting second in each Atlanta's first 10 games, Albies has shown improvement since moving to the middle of the order. He's posted a 1.193 OPS in his four games batting fourth or fifth in the lineup.