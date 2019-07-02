Braves' Ozzie Albies: Returns to action
Albies (elbow) is starting at second base and batting eighth Tuesday against the Phillies.
Albies missed Sunday's matchup after being struck by a pitch on his left elbow during Saturday's clash, but following a day off Monday, he'll return to the starting nine for the series opener. He's batting .267 with two homers, six RBI and a stolen base over his last eight contests.
