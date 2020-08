Albies is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The 23-year-old was limited to bench duties Friday while battling a right wrist issue but returned to the lineup Saturday, though it appears he's still not past the injury. Albies will be available off the bench Sunday, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, but he'll likely be receiving regular maintenance days over the next few weeks to help manage the injury. Adeiny Hechavarria receives another start at the keystone for the Braves.