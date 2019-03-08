Braves' Ozzie Albies: Returns to lineup Friday

Albies (foot) is starting at second base and batting sixth in Friday's spring game against the Phillies.

Albies exited Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch on the left foot, but his quick return confirms his removal was precautionary. The 22-year-old is 4-for-16 with two walks and two strikeouts thus far in spring training.

