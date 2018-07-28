Braves' Ozzie Albies: Rides pine Saturday

Albies is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers.

Albies is likely being held out as a precaution after coming back from a hamstring injury Thursday. He's gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in two games since returning to health. Charlie Culberson is slated to man second base and bat second in his absence.

