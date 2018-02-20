Braves' Ozzie Albies: Set to bat second in order
Albies is expected to bat second for the Braves this season, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Manager Brian Snitker confirmed that he's planning to keep the switch-hitting Albies in the two hole, between Ender Inciarte and Freddie Freeman, after Albies' stellar debut with the big club last season. At this time a year ago, Albies was limited in camp due to an elbow injury he suffered in September of 2016, but he doesn't have any lingering questions about his health entering the 2018 campaign. Albies will take some groundballs at shortstop this spring, but there are no plans to switch him back to his old position. Snitker suggested he just wants to keep his options open in case there is a need at short at some point.
