Albies will start at shortstop and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Padres.
Albies has most commonly hit out of the No. 3 spot this season, but the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuna has prompted manager Brian Snitker to shake up the batting order. Though the newly acquired Joc Pederson has settled into Acuna's old leadoff spot, but because Snitker doesn't want two lefties at the top of the lineup, the righty-hitting Dansby Swanson will settle between Pederson and Freddie Freeman. That leaves cleanup duties open for Albies, who has driven home a run in both of his two starts out of the No. 4 spot.