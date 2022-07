Albies was in the weight room without a walking boot Friday and manager Brian Snitker said Albies is "feeling really good", Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies donned the walking boot for a ceremony Snitker and he took part in but it sounds like the skipper is pretty optimistic about his second baseman's status. It was reported a couple weeks ago that Albies could return in mid-to-late August.