Braves' Ozzie Albies: Sitting in second straight

Albies is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Albies has been on fire of late, but with the Braves clinching the division title Friday, manager Brian Snitker is giving his regulars a chance to rest up in advance of the postseason, so Albies will get a two-day break heading into a team off day. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at second base Sunday for the second day in a row.