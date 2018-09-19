Braves' Ozzie Albies: Slides down to sixth in order

Albies will start at second base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Cardinals.

With Albies managing only one hit in his last 14 at-bats and sitting on a .238 average in September, manager Brian Snitker has opted to drop the youngster four spots in the lineup. Ender Inciarte will check in as the club's No. 2 hitter and could stick in that spot until Albies breaks out of his extended funk at the plate.