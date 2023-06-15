Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Tigers.

After reaching base three times in the matinee on two walks and a single, Albies flexed his muscles in the nightcap, launching a Michael Lorenzen changeup deep to right field in the second inning for his 15th homer of the year. The switch-hitting second baseman has caught fire in June, and over his last 10 games he's batting .333 (12-for-36) with four long balls, two steals, eight RBI and 10 runs.