Albies went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 10-2 win against the Rockies on Saturday.

Atlanta pummeled Colorado starter Connor Seabold for four homers in the victory, and Albies accounted for one of those with 412-foot solo shot in the second inning. The second baseman has collected multiple hits in three of his past four games, batting .412 (7-for-17) with two homers and five RBI over that stretch. Albies is up to 16 long balls on the season, putting him on pace to challenge his career-high mark of 30 set during the 2021 campaign.