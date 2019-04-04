Braves' Ozzie Albies: Slugs first homer

Albies went 3-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and solo home run Wednesday against the Cubs.

Albies took Jon Lester deep in the third inning to record his first home run of the season. He later reached base on a walk and stole second, his second swiped bag of the campaign. It's been a quick start to the season for him, as he's collected at least one hit in every game this season and now has two three-hit efforts.

More News
Our Latest Stories