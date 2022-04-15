Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Padres on Thursday.

Albies' long ball was virtually meaningless in the overall context of the game -- it came in the ninth inning with the Braves down by 12 runs -- but it all counts the same in fantasy. The homer was the second in three contests for the star second baseman and extended his modest hitting streak to four games. After starting the season with just one hit in his first 12 at-bats, Albies has gone 6-for-16 over the four-game span.