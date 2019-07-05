Braves' Ozzie Albies: Slugs three-run homer

Albies went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in a victory over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Albies broke a 4-4 tie with his 416-foot three-run blast to right field in the third inning. The home run was his 14th of the season, half of which have come in his last 22 games. Overall, the talented 22-year-old is slashing .284/.346/.478 in 341 at-bats this season.

