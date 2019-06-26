Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks 12th homer

Albies went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Cubs.

Albies took southpaw Mike Montgomery deep in the seventh inning for what proved to be the game-winning runs. He continues to crush left-handed pitching, as he's slugging over .600 against them for the season. Albies now has 12 total home runs on the campaign and is hitting .285/.347/.468 across 349 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories