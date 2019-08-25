Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks 19th homer

Albies went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Mets.

The 22-year-old hadn't gone deep since Aug. 9, and Albies hit only .160 (8-for-50) during his 12-game power outage. On the year, the second baseman is slashing .287/.342/.486 with 19 homers, 13 steals, 69 RBI and 81 runs through 130 games.