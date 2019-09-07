Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks 20th homer
Albies went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.
He's now the third member of the Atlanta infield to reach 20 homers this season. Albies hadn't gone deep since Aug. 24, but he's been plenty productive lately, slashing .361/.477/.611 over his last 10 games with six doubles, five RBI, 10 runs, two steals and an 8:6 BB:K in addition to Friday's home run.
