Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks 25th double

Albies went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk Friday night against Philadelphia.

Albies joined the hit parade in the fifth inning, driving an RBI double to right field. He would later tack on an insurance run in the sixth by walking with the bases loaded. Albies is hitting .284 with 14 homers and 53 RBI through 103 contests this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories