Albies went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Cubs.

The second baseman capped Atlanta's offensive eruption by taking Alec Mills deep in the fifth inning for his fourth homer of the year. Albies has found a groove at the plate, going 9-for-26 (.346) over the last seven games with four doubles and two home runs.