Albies went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics.

Albies did the majority of his damage with a three-run shot in the seventh inning. He now has seven homers on the campaign, though this was his first since April 23. In 161 at-bats between going yard, Albies has slugged just .317. Despite the power outage, Albies has scored 32 runs, tallied 28 RBI and swiped three bags while hitting .248 across 245 plate appearances on the season.