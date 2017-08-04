Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks three-run homer for first hit
Albies went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk Thursday against the Dodgers.
Albies' first big league home run came with his team trailing by six runs in the ninth inning, but the inconsequential game situation won't make the memory any less special for the 20-year-old middle infielder. The long ball off Tony Cingrani was also his first major league hit, as Albies had gone 0-for-5 in his first two games after being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett.
