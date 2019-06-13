Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks walkoff double

Albies went 2-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

The 22-year-old's second two-bagger of the night was the big one, as it brought Austin Riley home in the bottom of the 11th to win the game for Atlanta. Albies has quietly been on fire from the bottom of the order lately -- he's reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games, slashing .313/.420/.537 with three homers, nine RBI, nine runs and a stellar 12:9 BB:K, but routinely hitting seventh or eighth hasn't done him any favors on the basepaths. Wednesday's steal was only his fifth of the year, and first since May 6.