Albies went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Mets.
Albies delivered Atlanta's entire offensive output with one swing of the bat when he took Tylor Megill yard in the fifth inning. It was Albies' 13th home run of the season and fourth in his last 12 games. He's recorded at least one hit in eight of those 12 contests, also racking up eight runs scored, nine RBI and four stolen bases. Albies has delivered on his promise as a strong power and speed producer, as he has a career-best .247 ISO while also swiping 10 bases through 76 games.