Braves' Ozzie Albies: Solid showing in Florida

Albies slashed .303/.324/.364 through 33 plate appearances to begin the spring.

The 23-year-old is locked in as Atlanta's starting second baseman, and Albies should hold down a spot towards the top of the batting order as well. He was still looking for his first spring homer or steal when Grapefruit League play was put on pause, but after amassing 48 long balls and 29 steals over the last two seasons, he has little to prove in camp.

