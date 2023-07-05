Albies went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Albies tied the game with each of his homers, which came in the fifth and ninth innings. The second baseman has gone deep four times over four games in July, upping his power again after he slugged seven long balls in 25 games in June. For the season, he's up to 22 homers, 63 RBI, 46 runs scored and six stolen bases while slashing .264/.318/.525 through 85 contests. His career high in homers is 30, which he established in 2021.