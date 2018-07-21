Braves' Ozzie Albies: Suffers hamstring injury

Albies was lifted from Friday's tilt against Washington due to right hamstring tightness.

Albies was removed from the game as a precaution, and he'll be listed as day-to-day until more information becomes known. He'll likely be reevaluated prior to Saturday's matchup to determine his status moving forward.

