Braves' Ozzie Albies: Swats 24th homer

Albies went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals.

He took Kansas City closer Ian Kennedy deep in the ninth inning for his 24th homer of the year, tying the career high he established last year. Albies is slashing .364/.405/.662 through 20 games in September, and the heater has the 22-year-old on the brink of hitting .300 for the season.