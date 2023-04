Albies went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Astros.

Albies brought Atlanta back into the game with a two-run shot to cut the lead to one in the sixth inning. But that was the end of Atlanta's scoring Saturday. Albies has left the yard three times in his last six games, The second baseman has driven in 18 runs in 21 games this season.