Braves' Ozzie Albies: Swats second home run Friday
Albies went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.
The 5-foot-8 dynamo has shown some surprising power this season, hitting nine homers in 97 games for Triple-A Gwinnett and now popping two in his first nine games with Atlanta. Albies' primary assets were expected to be his contact ability and speed, but like Jose Altuve -- another undersized but athletic player with tremendous makeup -- the 20-year-old could eventually turn out to be a contributor in all five primary fantasy categories.
More News
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks three-run homer for first hit•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Hitless in MLB debut Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Set to receive full-time role•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Called up to big leagues•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Bangs out three hits at Triple-A on Thursday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Drives in four at Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...