Braves' Ozzie Albies: Swipes 13th base

Albies went 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base Sunday against the Pirates.

Albies delivered an RBI-single in the eighth inning and stole his 13th base of the season later in the frame. The RBI marked his first since August 13, and in 67 at-bats since, he has managed just 15 hits -- one went for extra-bases -- with seven runs scored. Even with that downturn, the 21-year-old is pacing towards a 25 home run and 15 stolen base season.