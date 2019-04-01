Braves' Ozzie Albies: Swipes first bag
Albies went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
The steal was his first of the season, although he was also caught stealing for the first time. Albies swiped a disappointing 14 bases in 17 attempts last season thanks in part to a tepid .305 OBP, but through three games in 2019 he's got more walks (two) than strikeouts (one). If he can continue to sharpen his plate discipline and reach base more consistently, the steals should follow.
