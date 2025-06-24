Albies went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Mets.

The steal was his seventh of the season and his first since June 1, but Albies' fantasy investors are more worried about his power drought. The veteran second baseman hasn't gone yard in 22 games, a stretch in which he's slashing just .183/.272/.244 with three doubles, a triple, five runs and five RBI. His average exit velocity in 2025 of 86.7 mph is his lowest mark since 2020 and ranks in the 11th percentile in MLB, while his hard-hit rate of 26.7 percent sits in the fourth percentile.