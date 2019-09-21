Braves' Ozzie Albies: Takes seat on bench

Albies is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Albies is one of several regulars getting the day off after the Braves clinched the NL East with a win Friday. Adeiny Hechavarria will replace Albies at second base and in the two hole in the batting order against right-hander Johnny Cueto.

