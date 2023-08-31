Albies went 3-for-5 in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Albies has gone 5-for-16 (.313) with four strikeouts over three games since he returned from a two-week absence with a left hamstring strain. The second baseman's power hasn't come back yet, but his timing at the plate is there. For the season, he's slashing .268/.326/.507 with 28 home runs, 90 RBI, 75 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 120 contests. Albies has hit second in all three games since returning, bumping Michael Harris back to the bottom of the order.