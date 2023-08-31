Albies went 3-for-5 in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.
Albies has gone 5-for-16 (.313) with four strikeouts over three games since he returned from a two-week absence with a left hamstring strain. The second baseman's power hasn't come back yet, but his timing at the plate is there. For the season, he's slashing .268/.326/.507 with 28 home runs, 90 RBI, 75 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 120 contests. Albies has hit second in all three games since returning, bumping Michael Harris back to the bottom of the order.
More News
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Batting second in return•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Returns from 10-day injured list•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Unlikely to return this weekend•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Not certain for weekend return•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Could avoid rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•