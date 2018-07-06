Braves' Ozzie Albies: Third straight multi-hit game

Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and one RBI in a 7-2 win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Albies is now .500 (7-for-14) with three extra-base hits over the last three games, bringing him to a ridiculous 49 extra-base hits in 371 at-bats this season. The 21-year-old phenom is meeting all expectations and blowing them out of the water at this point, and fantasy owners that jumped on him early in the draft continue to reap the benefits.