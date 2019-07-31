Braves' Ozzie Albies: Three-hit night

Albies went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs Tuesday in the Braves' 11-8 win over the Nationals.

Albies has looked good since replacing the injured Dansby Swanson (foot) as the Braves' No. 2 hitter a week ago. Through six games in that spot in the lineup, Albies has gone 7-for-26 with five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run) and three walks. He'll start at second base and hit second again Wednesday in the series finale.