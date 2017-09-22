Albies went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

He'd gone 0-for-12 over his prior four games, but he snapped out of the mini-slump Thursday with some authority. The 20-year-old has done nothing but hit at every level he's played, and the majors are proving to be no exception as Albies now sports a .283/.360/.457 slash line in 198 plate appearances since his promotion to Atlanta. He should be the Braves' Opening Day second baseman in 2018, and while he's already exhausted his rookie eligibility, that won't stop him from being one of the more exciting young players in the National League.