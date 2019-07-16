Braves' Ozzie Albies: Three hits in win
Albies went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's win over the Brewers.
The 22-year-old has been raking in July, delivering six multi-hit performances in 10 games to fuel a .395/.425/.632 slash line. Albies' fantasy value may seem vaguely disappointing due to his lack of activity on the basepaths -- he's just 7-for-9 on steal attempts this year despite plus speed -- but his .293 batting average, 14 homers, 50 RBI and 58 runs on the year give him a strong foundation in most formats.
