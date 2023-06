Albies went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Rockies.

Albies is now 6-for-10 with three extra-base hits in his last three games while batting .375 (15-for-40) with four homers and a 1.172 OPS over his last 11 contests. The 26-year-old second baseman is having another strong season after an injury-plagued 2022 campaign, slashing .264/.318/.494 with 15 homers, 33 runs scored, 47 RBI and three stolen bases.