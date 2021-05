Albies went 1-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

Albies' triple -- his second in as many days -- brought home Freddie Freeman during a four-run first inning that proved to be the difference in the series finale. Despite coming through with a decent day to close out the weekend, Albies is still off to a lackluster start to May with a .233/.343/.400 slash line, no home runs, no stolen bases, six runs and one RBI in eight games.