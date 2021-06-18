Albies went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Albies tripled in the sixth inning, knocking in Ronald Acuna to increase the lead to two runs. He later scored in the same inning on an Abraham Almonte double. The second baseman's batting average is down slightly at .250, but his .801 OPS is right around his career average. The 24-year-old has nine home runs, but he hasn't hit one since May 22. His six steals are second on the team behind Acuna's 14.