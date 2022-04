Albies went 2-for-5 with a double, run and stolen base in a 3-1 victory against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Albies doubled in the third inning, and singled, stole second and scored in the fifth to register his second multi-hit game of the season. The theft was the 25-year-old's first as he works toward his career high of 20 set last season and that speed, when paired with a slugging of .577 among the league leader puts Albies in rare company.