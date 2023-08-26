Albies (hamstring) has rejoined Atlanta in San Francisco but is not expected to be activated from the injured list this weekend, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies is eligible for activation Friday and is progressing as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain. He's just not ready yet, though, and Atlanta has no incentive to push him. Atlanta continues their road trip next week in Colorado and Los Angeles and it would appear Albies has a shot to return for one or both of those series.